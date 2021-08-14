President’s decision on restitution laws on Saturday – spokesperson

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The Polish president will decide today about controversial amendments to administrative laws that could effectively block Jewish restitution claims on pre-World War II property confiscated by Poland’s communist government after the war, a presidential spokesperson said on Saturday.

Passed in June, the amendments evoked a heated debate and sharp reactions from Israel and the US.

The US Secretary of State has expressed “deep concern” over the new regulations, observing that they drastically limited procedures leading to the restitution of pre-war Jewish property in Poland.