Polish fire brigade mission in Greece continues

Over 80,000 hectares of land have been burned and almost 1,500 homes have been destroyed by the wildfires. Greece is fighting with the flames for the 10th day in row. Firefighters from Poland have been helping Greek services to get a handle on the situation since August 10.

In total, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated. Houses and power lines have also been destroyed. The fires broke out after the most severe heatwave in 30 years, in which temperatures spiked to 45 degrees Celsius.

However, there are a lot of things that stand in their way. There are many barriers like narrow forest roads, toppled trees and the weather, but the Polish team is managing perfectly fine despite them.

“The weather is changing, there is rain and there are storms and this might seem like good news that would make fighting the blazes easier, however the strong wind actually makes the work of firefighters more difficult,” Senior Captain Rafał Sołowin from the Main Command Centre of the National Fire Brigade stressed.

Putting out fires is physically gruelling work, as firefighters must carry 20-litre containers of water on their backs and comb through the forest to find where the fire is still burning. This is all so they can protect more Greek towns from catching fire.