Victory in Battle of Warsaw gave Poland, Europe freedom: Defence Min

“One hundred and one years ago, the reborn Republic of Poland fended off the Bolshevik onslaught in a victorious battle that saved the freedom of Poland and also turned the tides of world history because it gave Europe freedom,” Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said during a Saturday ceremony held in Warsaw at the Ministry of National Defence, during which soldiers were awarded distinctions and medals.

Poland “saved Europe from Bolshevik Russia, and from the Russian-Bolshevik totalitarianism,” Mr Błaszczak said, adding that Polish soldiers volunteered to fight the Bolsheviks.

The war between Poland and Soviet Russia started in February 1919. In the famous Battle of Warsaw which took place over August 13-15, 1920, the Polish armed forces stopped the Soviet march to the West defeating the Red Army.

Historians estimate that the total losses of the Soviet Red Army varied between 10,000 and 25,000 dead, 30,000 wounded, and 65,000 captured. Meanwhile, Polish forces lost 4,500 soldiers, 22,000 were injured and 10,000 went missing.

One of the results of the battle was a ceasefire between Poland and Soviet Russia, which was agreed upon in October 1920. The agreement became a foundation for the Riga peace treaty signed between the two countries in March 1921.

The minister also announced a postmortem promotion to the rank of lieutenant and decoration with the Order of the Cross of Independence with Swords to Tadeusz Przewoźnik ps. “Kuba” and Tadeusz Radwański ps. “Kostek”.

“Today I had the honour to award commissions to the close ones of two Indomitable Soldiers,” Mr Błaszczak said, adding: “the fate of those two soldiers are very similar and convergent… At a young age, both of them joined the Home Army [AK] and the National Armed Forces to fight for the freedom of Poland for themselves and for future generations.” He stressed that both of the soldiers remained loyal to their oath to Poland.

The Indomitable Soldiers were people who did not stop their fight after the end of WWII. After Nazi Germany had been defeated and withdrew from the area of Poland, the Soviet Red Army and NKVD, as well as Polish communists who took over power and introduced a totalitarian regime in Poland, became the new enemies for those who did not want to accept communist tyranny. During the communist reign, it was forbidden to commemorate Indomitable Soldiers and knowledge about them was erased from public sources.

The minister also awarded “Leading Unit of the Polish Army” honorary titles to the following units: 2nd Lubelskie Territorial Defence Force Brigade, 15th Sieradz Command Support Brigade, 21st Podhale Rifle Brigade, and Mazowieckie Military Police Unit.

The Armed Forces in Service of the Homeland distinction and the Medal of Merit for National Defence were also awarded.