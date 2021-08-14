Most Poles fear 4th COVID-19 wave: poll

Nearly 62 percent (61.8) of Poles expect a 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in autumn according to a survey conducted by the SW Research pollster.

Only 17.3 percent believed there would be no rise in COVID-19 infections in autumn, 20.9 percent stated that they were not able to say whether there would be a spike or not.

Fears of a new COVID-19 wave were highest among young people (70 percent), and also voiced by 7 in 10 urban dwellers, medium-bracket earners and a similar percentage of academics.

SW Research also found that higher-bracket earners and rural dwellers were less afraid of an autumn COVID-19 pandemic wave.

SW Research ran the online survey on August 10-11 on a random sample of 800 Poles over the age of 18.