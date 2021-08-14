Poland reports 211 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, two deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 211 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two new deaths over the past 24 hours to Saturday morning, against 196 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 315 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 309 recorded the day prior, including 46 patients on ventilators, against the total of 580 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 65,896 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,655,183 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,367,132 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,124,650 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.