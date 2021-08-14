Agreement party MP launches new parliamentary grouping

After the Agreement board voted to leave the government coalition, Ociepa decided to leave the party and remain in the Law and Justice camp.

Agreement party MP Marcin Ociepa has announced the formation of the new parliamentary grouping ‘Poland Anew’.

“The parliamentary group for Security and Development – ‘Poland Anew’, has been formed in the Sejm. The initial membership is made up of 5 MPs: Anna Dabrowska-Banaszek, Grzegorz Piechowiak, Wojciech Murdzek, Andrzej Gut-Mostowy, Marcin Ociepa. The President of Chelm, Jakub Banaszek, will provide expert support,” wrote Ociepa on Friday on Twitter. The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a letter on this matter, dated August 10, addressed to the speaker of the Sejm (lower house), Elzbieta Witek.

After Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked the president to recall Jaroslaw Gowin, the leader of Agreement, from his government positions last week. Ociepa, in a gesture of solidarity with his party’s leader and resigned from his position of deputy minister in the Ministry of National Defence. After the Agreement board voted to leave the government coalition, Ociepa decided to leave the party and remain in the Law and Justice camp.

After leaving the ruling coalition, Agreement also formed a parliamentary circle, currently consisting of Jaroslaw Gowin, Michal Wypij as the head of the circle, Magdalena Sroka, Iwona Michalek, Stanisław Bukowiec and the previously unaffiliated MP Monika Pawlowska. Senator Jozef Zajac will also be affiliated to the parliamentary circle.