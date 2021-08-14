US daily uses “Polish death camps” misnomer

The American daily “Wall Street Journal” used the “Polish death camps” misnomer in an article about the documentary film “The Meaning of Hitler” . The word “Germany” or “German” is never used in the WSJ article. The Consul General of the Republic of Poland in New York City, Adrian Kubicki demanded a correction from the newspaper.

The published story focused on how the authors of the movie showed how Hitler took advantage of the chaos and the feeling of victimhood, creating a strategy that demagogues still use today.

The piece states the documentary “features a legion of academics, authors, doctors, Nazi hunters (Beate and Serge Klarsfeld) — and even Holocaust denier David Irving, who is seen leading tour groups through former Polish death camps and explaining that Jews died because they couldn’t survive manual labour”.

Adrian Kubicki appealed for a correction on Twitter. He wrote that the “lack of precision and sensitivity in describing historical facts leads to the historical distortion. Even if it only pertains to a film review. Not “Polish”, but “German” death camps. Period. Please correct the article for the sake of millions, who were killed there”.

Dear @WSJ, lack of precision and sensitivity in describing historical facts leads to the historical distortion. Even if it applies to a film review.

Not “Polish”, but “German” death camps. Period.

Please correct the article for the sake of millions, who were killed there. pic.twitter.com/rPXrsHSpG5

— Adrian Kubicki (@Kubicki_Adrian) August 13, 2021

The consul pointed out that despite many appeals, phrases such as “Polish death camps” were still frequent. He found it ironic that the word “Germany” or “German” was never mentioned in the article.