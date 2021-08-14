Most Poles fear 4th pandemic wave in autumn

Andrzej Lange/PAP
Nearly 62 percent (61.8) of Poles in a survey by the SW Research pollster expect a 4th wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in autumn.
Only 17.3 percent believed there would be no rise in Covid-19 infections in the autumn, 20.9 percent could not say.
Fears of a new infection wave were highest among young people (70 percent), and also voiced by 7 in 10 urban dwellers and medium-bracket earners and a similar percentage of academics.
SW Research said less fears of an autumn pandemic wave were visible among higher-bracket earners and rural dwellers.
SW Research ran the online survey on August 10-11 on a random sample of 800 Poles over the age of 18.