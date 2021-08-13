WWII veteran, Warsaw Uprising fighter Julian Kulski dies at 92

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Julian Eugeniusz Kulski, a hero of the 1944 Warsaw Uprising and one of the most eminent members of the Polish diaspora, has died in Washington, D.C., at the age of 92.

Born in Warsaw in 1929, Julian Eugeniusz Kulski was the son of Julian Spitoslaw Kulski, who served as deputy mayor of Warsaw during the Nazi German occupation.

Julian Eugeniusz Kulski fought in the Warsaw Uprising, the largest underground military operation in German-occupied Europe, under the pseudonym Goliath in the “Zywiciel” platoon.

In August 2020, he told PAP that the Warsaw Uprising was the most important part of his life, and his participation in the resistance movement resulted from the knowledge he drew from history and his patriotic upbringing.

After the collapse of the Warsaw Uprising, he was sent to a POW camp in Altengrabow, Saxony. Five days before its liberation by the Red Army, he escaped in a US Red Cross vehicle, and was smuggled into England posing as a returning British POW.

He studied architecture in England, and then continued his studies at Yale University in the United States, where he settled in 1949.

He became a valued architect, in charge of several thousand projects around the world, including for the World Bank.

Bix Aliu, Chargé d’Affaires at the US embassy in Warsaw, said in a Friday tweet that the passing of Kulski “is a great loss for both Poles and Americans.”

Kulski was also remembered by Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, who tweeted on Friday that he was a man who throughout his whole life had shown courage and love for his homeland.