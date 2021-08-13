Alleged US restrictions against media bill is ‘disinformation’: Deputy FM

Responding to wPolityce.pl news website’s question whether RMF radio’s report and the statements of former Deputy PM Jarosław Gowin alleging that the US has been preparing a list of restrictions against Poland in the context of the recent overhaul of the media bill, Deputy FM Paweł Jabłoński said that “we have been dealing with a large number of false information over the past few days, often made up.”

“What we’re having here is a general mechanism of disinformation designed to create a conviction that if Poland decides to implement some changes into its law, our security could be threatened. It’s a mechanism used deliberately by entities bent on blocking these changes. It should not come as surprising because methods of disinformation are often used in similar cases,” Mr Jabłoński said.

The Deputy FM went on to stress that similar “sensationalist reports… are to be expected in the near future”.

The wPolityce.pl website recalled that “nevertheless, Jarosław Gowin has been pressing on that he knew of such a list of restrictions from his direct talks with representatives of the US government.” Mr Jabłoński replied saying that “Mr Jarosław Gowin is one of the politicians who oppose the [media] bill. This is hardly surprising that he spreads this sort of disinformation, in the same vein as opposition politicians.”

Mr Jabłoński noted that Mr Gowin portrays himself as “the sole Polish politician with whom the Americans hold talks. In reality, this is an arrant untruth and an attempt to reinvent himself as a leading politician, also in terms of foreign policies.” The deputy FM went on to assure that Poland’s MFA has been taking part in the talks about the media bill and “explaining with all due clarity to our American partners that we do understand that they assess the matter in a different way… We are ready to hear their arguments, however, the most basic thing must be remembered, namely, that the Lower House creates law in Poland just like the US Congress does it in the US, and that no foreign states intervene in the process. We would like it to remain so in Poland.”

The official said that in the coming days there would be more media-bred bugbears designed to create a false image of the situation in Poland “according to which something terrible is happening and freedom of speech is endangered.” Mr Jabłoński added that in reality the goal of the bill “is to make regulations tight and observed so that they are not circumvented by establishing intermediary and de facto fictional entities.”

The Deputy FM advocated “staying calm”, adding that “it is absolutely natural that sometimes we do not see eye to eye with the Americans on various matters. We do not agree, for instance, on Nord Stream 2 and we have communicated our opposition very clearly. This is nothing odd. There are matters on which our and our allies’ stances differ.”