Cycling: German Nikias Arndt wins 5th stage of Tour de Pologne

German Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) won the fifth stage of the Tour de Pologne cycling race in Bielsko-Biała in Southern Poland. Portuguese Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step), fourth in the finish, kept the leader’s yellow jersey. Polish Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in 11th place.

In the general classification, Almeida is only two seconds ahead of Mohoric. Italy’s Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) lost by 14 seconds. Kwiatkowski is still fourth, and has a 21 second loss to Almeida.

Łukasz Owsian was victorious in the mountain classification after a battle with Latvian Emils Liepins (Trek-Segafredo). In the first parts, on the Krowiarki and Kocierz passes – the Latvian was first and the Pole was the second. However, the Pole was successful in the last double-scored bonus part in Przegibek, the highest point on the route of the entire race (1010 m above sea level). Owsian won and secured the best climber jersey.

The finish was nervous as there were two crashes, which the riders from the top of the general classification avoided. At the finish, Kwiatkowski, blocked by his rivals, could not break through;, therefore, he did not repeat the success of 2018, when he finished the fastest in this city.

The 29-year-old Arndt has stage wins at the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana. In Bielsko-Biała, he achieved his first success in two years, overtaking Mohorić by a quarter of a circle at the finish line. The Slovene, however, scored a six-second bonus and is very close to Almeida.

On Saturday, the penultimate stage of the race will take place – an individual time trial in Katowice for a distance of 19.1 km. This will be the determining part. Almeida has only a slight advantage over its rivals, but as Portugal’s champion in this competition, he has a chance to win.