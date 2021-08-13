Kind-hearted officers: Police escort 10-year-old to hospital for heart transplant

A duty officer of the Gliwice police station picked up a call around 2 pm on Thursday coming from a distressed mother of a 10-year-old. The family was on their way to a hospital in Zabrze, southern Poland, for a heart transplant but got stuck in a traffic jam.

Having learnt that the mother and son were held back by congestion at the DK88 exit of the A4 highway, the duty officer dispatched a police patrol from the 5th police station in Sośnica. In the meantime, he got in touch with highway gate operators in Kleszczów and informed them about the need to let the civilian car through an emergency lane.

As the police patrol was waiting for the car at the Kleszczów highway exit, the duty officer also reported the emergency situation to police officers of Zabrze who also braced themselves for escorting the vehicle on their territory.

The Zabrze police officers were awaiting the civilian car in Maciejów, wherefrom they escorted it up to the very hospital.