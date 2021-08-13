Silesian Planetarium to be completed at the end of 2021

The modernised Silesian Planetarium in Chorzów, southern Poland, is 80 percent ready. Completion of works is scheduled for the end of this year.

300 spectators will be able to sit in the new planetarium hall. The area of the planetarium will be expanded by over 3,000 square meters.

The first screenings that will take place after opening are also in preparation.

The Planetarium and Astronomical Observatory is located in Chorzów. It is the largest and oldest Polish planetarium established in 1955 to commemorate the great Polish astronomer, Nicolaus Copernicus.

The investment cost is nearly PLN 75 million (EUR 16.42 million).