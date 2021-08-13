Lukashenko’s regime labels TUT.by, Zerkalo.io content ‘extremist’

The content produced by TUT.by new website and its international outlet Zerkalo.io has been deemed “extremist”, the independent Belarussian Association of Journalists (BAŻ) reported on Friday, adding that the dissemination of TUT.by content via social media was also banned.

According to Radio Liberty (Radio Svoboda), the decision is a result of a ruling of a Minsk court made at the motion of Belarus’ Internal Affairs Ministry, which accused TUT.by of discrediting the authorities, prejudice, exerting implicit pressure on readers and the support of protests.

“As of now the keeping and dissemination of texts, photos, video recordings and other materials will be met with a fine or arrest. Reposting [of the materials] in social media is also considered as dissemination,” the regime authorities said, adding that the logos of TUT.by and Zerkalo.by were also considered “extremist”.

A total of 15 TUT.by newsroom employees were detained in May 2021. All of them remain under arrest or home arrest.

The Belarussian authorities accused TUT.by of tax fraud and blocked access to the website, alleging that the content published thereon was forbidden by law. Soon after those website employees who wend their way abroad launched, a new service Zerkalo.io which is said to continue the operations until the comeback of TUT.by is possible. Zerkalo.io is available as of July 8, 2021.

Before pigeonholing TUT.by, Lukashenko’s regime stuck the extremist label on content produced by Poland-based broadcaster Belsat TV and sports website Tribuna.com. Most non-governmental media outlets’ websites are blocked in Belarus.