Scientists and PGNiG team up to produce biogas

Scientists from the Poznań University of Life Sciences have joined forces with the Polish Oil and Gas Company PGNiG to produce gas from bio-waste based on anaerobic fermentation technology. The innovative prototype installation will produce compressed biogas – bioCNG.

The technology is expected to help dispose of the biodegradable fraction of waste and produce fermentation gas. The quality indicators of the gas will allow it to adapt to technical standards of biomethane. BioCNG will be a renewable alternative to CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).

PGNiG stated that the technology would be tested in real-life conditions and then commercialised. In cooperation with scientists, the company has built a prototype installation and has been conducting experimental work for several months.

“Our R&D project is part of the current energy transformation. In this process, the transition fuel will be natural gas, but in parallel, we develop the production capabilities for ‘green’ gases from renewable sources. They will gradually supplement and then replace natural gas. The results of this work will allow us to implement commercial installation in 2023 and launch bioCNG,” said Arkadiusz Sekściński, PGNiG Vice President in charge of Development.

He added that research will allow them to acquire know-how in the field of using a selectively biodegradable fraction of municipal waste, as well as develop a formula of large-scale investments related to bioCNG production. He continued that this is important due to the growing demand for compressed gas in transport, which will be increasingly powered by green fuels.