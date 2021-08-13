Trial of Generals: how communists dealt with WWII officers

August 13 marks the 70th anniversary of the Trial of the Generals conclusion. The show trial was organised by the communist authorities of the Government of the Polish People’s Republic between in 1951, with the view to cleanse the new pro-Soviet Polish Army of officers who had served in the country’s armed forces before and during WWII.

In November 1949, the head of Polish United Workers’ Party and president of communist Poland Bolesław Bierut said that “without a shadow of a doubt the provocation and deeply rooted conspiracy of imperialist agencies have become today one of the main means and designs of the enemy in his gamble for the toppling down of the people’s administration.” This statement became a signal to initiate yet another stage of buttressing the communist authorities. One of its manifestations were show trials of those officers who served the Polish Army officers between WWI and WWII, namely, in the times of the free anti-Soviet Second Republic of Poland.

In a series of court procedures that came to be known as the Trial of Generals, the new communist administration sought to nip any displays of objection to the line of the Soviet-imposed communist order in the bud. The main goal of the totalitarian plot was to dispose of Marshal of Poland Michał Rola-Żymierski, Generals Marian Spychalski and Wacław Komar, whose political faction had fallen out of grace. Apart from the above-mentioned officers, the following found themselves in the dock: Franciszek Herman, Jerzy Kirchmayer, Stefan Mossor, Stanisław Tatar, Marian Jurecki, Marian Utnik, Stanisław Nowicki, Majors W. Roman and Sz. Wacek. The trial was led by the Stalinist Colonel Stanisław Zarakowski.

All of the arrested officers were falsely accused of conspiracy against the Polish United Workers’ Party and collaboration with British and American intelligence services. The following so-called TUN court case – an acronym for the names of three most notable participants: Tatar-Utnik-Nowicki, was launched in 1951 against the custodians of the Fund of National Defense (FON) secretly stolen by Jakub Berman’s security forces in 1947.

All of the accused generals were sentenced to life imprisonment, including Franciszek Herman, Jerzy Kirchmayer, Stefan Mossor and Stanisław Tatar. The colonels Marian Jurecki, Marian Utnik and Stanisław Nowicki were sentenced to 15 years in prison, while Major Roman and Commander Wacek were sentenced to 12 years. In the so-called “splinter trials”, some 100 additional officers of the Polish Army, Navy and Air Forces were arrested and tried. Most of them were tortured by the Security Office’s secret police under Roman Romkowski. Around 40 indicted officers were condemned to death, 20 executions were carried out. Moreover, eight officers were sentenced to life imprisonment, 37 to 8-15 years behind bars.

With the end of Stalinism in Poland in 1956, all of the imprisoned officers were set free, and rehabilitated soon afterwards during the Polish October, except for Gen. Herman who was killed in prison. It was not until 1990 that all wrongfully accused were fully rehabilitated (except for General Mossor).