Poland approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

The Polish Health Ministry has approved the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-18 years old, making it the second shot endorsed for adolescents, alongside the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the Health Ministry’s Friday statement, as of now Polish teens under 18 can be vaccinated with Moderna’s Spikevax.

Moderna in May said its vaccine was found to be safe and effective in teenagers.

On July 23, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorised Spikevax for use in children as young as 12.

The Polish Health Ministry also published new COVID-19 vaccination guidelines on Friday, recommending the interval between first and second doses of the Comirnaty from Pfizer and Spikevax from Moderna at 21 and 28 days respectively.