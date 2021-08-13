Russia-backed separatists deploy howitzers and tanks in Donbas

Russia-backed separatists in Donbas region in Ukraine deployed howitzers and tanks in violation of the rules of the demarcation line, according to a report by the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). There are also reports of infantry fighting vehicles in the region.

The SMM drone registered three howitzers, 15 tanks and seven infantry fighting vehicles at a training ground located in an area not controlled by the authorities in Kyiv near the town of Novoselivka in Eastern Ukraine. The equipment was deployed against the rules of the demarcation line.

13 infantry fighting vehicles were spotted in Kyiv-controlled parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including near a residential area. The report notes that the separatists were again restricting the freedom of movement of SMM members at checkpoints.

Yesterday, one Ukrainian soldier was wounded in the fire from militants, the headquarters of the Operation of the Joint Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning. The previous day, a civilian was killed in a shelling and a soldier was wounded, villages were strafed.

It is estimated that since 2014, over 13,000 people have died in the fights between Ukrainian forces and the rebels in eastern part of the country.