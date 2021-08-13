Most Poles consulted doctors by phone during COVID-19 pandemic: poll

According to a study done by the Centre for Public Opinion Research (CBOS) 62 percent of Poles consulted physicians by telephone at least once during the COVID-19 pandemic. In turn 49 percent said they consulted doctors personally.

Moreover, 62 percent of respondents consulted general practitioners, 45 percent consulted specialists, 39 percent consulted both and 26 percent booked non-refundable medical consultations.

Non-refundable consultations were mainly sought by inhabitants of cities with a population above 500,000 (36 percent), members of high-income households (38 percent), academics (43 percent) and executive staff (52 percent).

Least interested in such consultations were school youths and students (12 percent), pensioners (18 percent), farmers (13 percent), members of low-income households (16 percent) and poorly educated people (15 percent).

CBOS noted that more women sought medical consultation than men (respectively 78 and 65 percent). Most consultation-seekers belonged to an age range of over 65 years old.

CBOS ran the survey from July 1 to 11 on a random sample of 1,166 adult Poles.