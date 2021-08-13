Q2 GDP up 10.9 pct y/y

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s GDP rose a record 10.9 percent year on year in Q2 2021 from a 0.9-pct drop y/y in Q1, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

Economic observers polled by PAP Biznes said they expected the figure at 11 percent.

According to the Polish Economic Institute (PIE), Poland’s GDP is currently higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. PIE said further GDP growth is expected in the following quarters, with the growth rate at around 5 percent in the second half of the year.

GUS said it will publish full Q2 GDP figures on August 31.