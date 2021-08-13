Minister congratulates Tokyo medalists from national foundation programme

We are trying to provide decent conditions for young people who want to devote themselves to sport, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sports Piotr Gliński, who congratulated the medalists of the Tokyo Olympics who are the beneficiaries of the PFNTeam100 programme.

Poland ranks 17th in Tokyo Olympics medal table

In total, the Polish team won 14 medals in Tokyo. The beneficiaries of the Polish National Foundation scooped several of them – in canoeing and athletics.

“Many thanks to the medalists, to the coaches and activists, to all the people who contributed to this programme,” said the minister Gliński.

Olympic champions in the 4×400 m mixed relay race, Kajetan Duszyński and Dariusz Kowaluk, bronze medalist in the 800 m race Patryk Dobek and kayakers Anna Puławska (silver K2 500 m and bronze K4 500 m), as well as Justyna Iskrzycka and Helena Wiśniewska (bronze K4 500 m) participated in the meeting at the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport building.

“Without this support, the road to medals, and even to the Olympic qualification itself, would certainly be more difficult and much less realistic,” Kajetan Duszyński stated.

Team100 is a programme launched in June 2017 by the Polish National Foundation and the Ministry of Sport (currently the Ministry of Culture, National Heritage and Sport) and implemented in cooperation with the Institute of Sport – National Research Institute. It aims to support young athletes preparing for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over the years the project has expanded and now embraces 250 beneficiaries.

Minister Gliński stated that in the future, the programme might be elevated to the ministerial level.