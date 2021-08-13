Former ambassador doubts the US will withdraw troops from Poland

Former US Ambassador Daniel Fried told the Polish Press Agency that he doubts his country will withdraw troops from Poland over a contentious media law amendment, but warned if the bill is adopted, relations with Washington could worsen radically.

The Sejm (lower house of parliament) passed a controversial media reform bill on Wednesday, limiting ownership of broadcasting media to entities headquartered in the European Economic Area (EEA) provided they are not dependent on entities from beyond the EEA. Critics have suggested the bill is an attempt to silence government-critical US-owned broadcaster TVN, whose news channel, TVN24, is striving to renew its licence, which expires in September.

“Personally I do not believe that it will come to such a decision as to relocate forces from the US because it is a strategic issue and affects the alliance. However, sending further forces or further military investment in Poland will certainly be much harder,” Mr Fried said in reference to reports of signals coming from Washington about the possible redeployment of some of the American contingent to Romania.

He claimed that if the legislation comes into force, American relations with Poland will change significantly for the worse, as would the image of Poland as a democratic country.

“Poland will be treated instrumentally and often transactionally, based only on current interests,” the former ambassador said.

He added that although he understands and shares the Polish authorities’ criticism of the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the issue of the media bill weakens Warsaw’s position on the matter. He went on to say that the Polish government had made a mistake by acting to worsen the situation with the USA while also in a dispute with the EU and Germany in addition to threats from Russia.

Mr Fried also said it was a mistake for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to conflate the media issue with that of property restitution for Holocaust survivors. In a statement by Mr Blinken issued on Wednesday, he became the highest-ranking diplomat to express “deep concern” both about the media bill and amendments to the law on administrative procedures, which changed the restitution laws.