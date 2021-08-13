Polish GDP higher than before COVID-19: Economic Institute

“The Polish economy has recovered from the pandemic. The following quarters will bring a systematic increase in activity. In the second half of the year, the GDP dynamics should oscillate around 5 percent,” the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) stated in a Friday release, referring to data from Statistics Poland (GUS), the state’s statistical office.

Poland’s GDP rose at a record 10.9 percent year on year in Q2 2021 from a 0.9 percent drop y/y in Q1, the Central Statistical Office reported on Friday. In turn, the increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 was 1.9 percent.

According to the Polish Economic Institute, Poland’s GDP is currently higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. PIE said further GDP growth is expected in the following quarters, with the growth rate at around 5 percent in the second half of the year.

“This dynamic growth means that Poland recovered its losses from the last quarter. The total value of the GDP is 2 percent higher than in the corresponding quarter of 2019. Similar trends are only reported by the Baltic states and Sweden,” the Polish Economic Institute commented.

According to the institute’s forecasts, in the period from April to June the economic recovery was driven mainly by the consumption demand of households and good results of the industrial sector and related high contributions of net exports. On the other hand, the result was likely to be lowered by inventory shortages and a slower increase in public sector expenditures. According to PIE, the first one of these factors is temporary and will probably be taken care of in the second half of the year.

On Friday, GUS also released inflation data for July 2021. According to the statistical office, it was the same as the one indicated in the preliminary estimate and amounted to 5 percent.

“The coming months will bring slight changes in the CPI. In August, the index will be raised by 0.15 points by gas prices. This effect will offset the slowdown in core inflation and a lower increase in fuel prices,” economists from PIE estimate.