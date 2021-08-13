Warsaw insurgent, ‘informal advocate of Polish affairs’ in US dies, aged 92

Julian Eugeniusz Kulski – the hero of the Warsaw Rising, the architect of the World Bank building, academic lecturer and the advocate of Polish issues in the US passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92, the Kulski Foundation announced on social media.

“Along with family and friends in mourning, we are terribly sorry to announce that yesterday prof. Julian Eugeniusz Kulski passed away. He was the hero of the Warsaw Rising, the architect of the World Bank building, academic lecturer and the undisputed authority of several generations of Poles,” the foundation announced.

Wraz z pogrążoną w bólu rodziną i przyjaciółmi, z ogromnym żalem zawiadamiamy, iż wczoraj odszedł od nas prof. Julian Eugeniusz Kulski – bohater Powstania Warszawskiego, architekt Banku Światowego, wykładowca akademicki i niekwestionowany autorytet kilku pokoleń Polaków. pic.twitter.com/UK1jDAhBhH

— Fundacja Kulskich (@FKulskich) August 13, 2021

The son of Julian Spitosław Kulski, the deputy Mayor of Warsaw, quickly got involved in the fight against the Nazi German occupier, first through small sabotage actions, and in 1941 he took the soldier’s oath and joined the Union of Armed Struggle.

Mr Kulski managed to infiltrate the ghetto several times to talk to members of the Jewish underground. Arrested by the Gestapo in 1942, imprisoned and beaten in Pawiak, he avoided Auschwitz only because of his young age and his father’s position. He fought in the Warsaw Rising from the moment it broke out. During the fights in the Polish capital, he was wounded and received the Cross of Valor for his courage in battle.

After the fall of the Rising, as arguably the youngest prisoner at the age of 15, Mr Kulski was sent to a POW camp in Altengrabow in Saxony. Five days before the liberation of the camp by the Red Army, he escaped by jumping on a truck from the American Red Cross. The English soldiers smuggled him into England as a returning prisoner of war.

In 1949 Kulski moved to the US, where he graduated in architecture from Yale University. He became a valued architect; his projects, including the one for the World Bank, were carried out in some 30 countries.

After the war, he systematically strengthened Poland’s position in transatlantic relations, playing the role of “an informal advocate of Polish affairs” in the US. Together with his friends – Jan Nowak Jeziorański and Zbigniew Brzeziński, he was engaged in the efforts so that the Polish national interest would not escape the attention of successive political leaders of the US. Julian Kulski was a dialogue partner for Washington’s political and business elites, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the Polish-US alliance.

The Polish ambassador to the US, Piotr Wilczek paid homage to Mr Kulski on Twitter.

It is with great sadness that I have learned of the death of Julian Kulski – a longtime DC resident, great patriot, WWII & Warsaw Uprising veteran, honorable human being and good friend of mine.

May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gEHgpyybck

— Piotr Wilczek 🇵🇱 (@AmbWilczek) August 13, 2021