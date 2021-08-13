Poland reports 196 new coronavirus cases on Friday, six deaths

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 196 new confirmed coronavirus cases and six new deaths over the past 24 hours to Friday morning, against 223 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 309 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 313 recorded the day prior, including 46 patients on ventilators, against the total of 580 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 66,472 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,655,014 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,281,208 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,064,134 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.