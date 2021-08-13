Thousand Belarusian academics to get Polish scholarships

In the coming academic year, about 1,000 Belarusian students and scientists will receive support in the form of scholarships and grants in Poland, the director of the National Agency for Academic Exchange (NAWA) Grażyna Żebrowska told the Polish Press Agency PAP.

Polish institutions bolstered their aid after last year’s presidential elections in Belarus, when the repression of state authorities against people questioning their legality intensified.

NAWA, with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science, has prepared two programmes aimed at the Belarusian academic community: Solidarity with students and Solidarity with scientists. Over 800 yearly scholarships were awarded to students and 35 to scientists. The students received PLN 1,250-1,500 (EUR 261-327) a month, while scientists received PLN 5,000 (EUR 1,090) and additional support for them and their families to move to Poland.

In the 2021/22 academic year, scholarships will be awarded to the top 100 students of those who received support in the previous year. In turn, 250 scholarships were also prepared for students who have not yet benefited from such assistance. Belarusians of Polish origin can also apply for the General Władysław Anders’ scholarships (it pertains to the Polish diaspora from other countries as well).

According to the director of NAWA, the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR) has also prepared special grants for Belarusian NAWA scholarship holders who want to stay in Poland and conduct research. So far, 18 out of 35 scientists who previously received scholarships have applied for them.

NAWA also supports the citizens of Belarus thanks to the EU4Belarus programme of the European Commission, owing to which 89 students will receive support through the Polish institutions. These funds are intended for people who are persecuted for political reasons.

The Polish Academy of Sciences (PAN) is another institution that supports the Belarusian scientific community. Its spokesman Piotr Karwowski stressed that in September 2020, PAN announced a scholarship programme for young scientists from Belarus.

“For those interested in research on climate change, including research on the Earth and the environment, nature protection, biodiversity and water management as well as social transformation, six doctoral scholarships are waiting at the doctoral schools of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Recruitment to schools is still open,” he said.