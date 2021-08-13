Football: Raków still in the game, Śląsk thrashed by Hapoel

Raków Częstochowa advanced to the UEFA Europa Conference League 4th qualifying round by defeating the higher-ranked Russian side Rubin Kazan 1:0 after extra time in a dramatic fashion.

Just like in the first match, the second leg ended in a goalless draw. Although Rubin, who were the hosts of the match, had the advantage, they could not create any decent chances, while Raków’s occasional shots lacked precision.

In the 102nd minute of extra time, a controversial decision by the referee stripped Raków from a penalty when Vladislavs Gutkovskis was hooked by a hosts’ defender. Four minutes later, Ilya Samoshnikov was booked for the second time and was consequently sent off. The visitors made the most of this situation, as in the 111th minute, Gutkovskis scored the decisive goal and the first one in the history of performances in European competitions of Raków.

Nevertheless, it could have turned out badly for the Polish side when, once again, the referee took another very controversial decision to reward Rubin with a penalty, which caused an outrage among the Raków’s players, coaching staff and… the commentators. Fortunately for them, the Montenegrin Sead Hakšabanović’s shot was deflected by the goalkeeper Vladan Kovacević, which was the final moment of the match. Raków Częstochowa eliminated Rubin Kazan and will now face the Belgian KAA Gent, while the promotion to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage is at stake.

On the other hand, Śląsk Wrocław was brutally knocked out of the qualifiers, as they were thrashed by Israel’s Hapoel Beer Sheva 4:0.

The narrow advantage from the first match, when, in Wrocław, the Poles won 2:1, was cancelled very quickly. Two horrid mistakes were made by Śląsk’s defence and Hapoel was in the two-goal lead just after seven minutes of the second leg. Later on, the visitors missed two decent chances to come back, but it was the Israeli side who performed much better on the pitch. Eventually, they doubled the lead and comfortably advanced to the last phase of the qualifiers. There, their rivals will be Anorthosis from Cyprus.

One Polish club has already secured its spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League, but it still can qualify to a one-tier higher competition. Should Legia Warsaw win the two-leg clash against Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic, they will qualify for the more prestigious UEFA Europa League.