Pole elected to IFLA regional committee

Tomasz Gruszkowski from the Polish National Library has been elected to the Europe Regional Division Committee of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) for three years, the National Library announced on Facebook on Thursday.

Nation of bookworms: book reading makes comeback among Poles

Thanks to the National Reading Development Programme, book reading is making a comeback among Poles.

see more

On August 25, 2021, the newly established European Regional Division Committee IFLA will start its work, with the task of preparing regional action plans under IFLA, supporting initiatives for libraries and setting region-specific IFLA goals. The representative of the National Library, Tomasz Gruszkowski, was elected to the European Regional Committee of IFLA for the 2021–2023 office term.

Mr Gruszkowski is a digitisation expert and currently heads digital operations at the National Library’s Competence Centre as well as the IFLA Preservation and Conservation Centre for Digital Preservation.



Tomasz Gruszkowski has been working at the National Library since 2015. He performed, inter alia, the function of the deputy head of the Department of Digital Collections. He took part as a clerk and lecturer at foreign and domestic conferences. He is a member of the Management Board of Bibliotheca Baltica. He participated in the IFLA WLIC World Congresses, taking part in the meetings of the Protection and Conservation Section since 2017.

Founded in Edinburgh in 1927, IFLA represents the interests of librarians and information processing staff. Currently the organisation numbers around 1,700 members in more than 150 countries.