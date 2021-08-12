Discovery to take legal action against Polish authorities

Discovery, the owner of TVN, a private broadcaster in Poland, announced on Thursday that it will take legal action against the Polish authorities in connection with the adoption of the new amendment to the media law by the Sejm (Lower House) which could block a broadcasting licence extension for TVN’s news channel TVN24.

Only aim is to tighten law: PM responds to concerns over media reform

see more

According to the company, Poland broke the provisions of the Polish-American agreement on mutual investment protection.

The company said in a press release that it was discriminated against by Polish authorities and would file a court complaint, citing a bilateral investment treaty between the US and Poland.

Discovery Inc. said on Thursday that it has already notified the Polish government of taking such legal action.

The amendment, if adopted, would allow for the granting of concessions only to media entities based in a member state of the European Economic Area, provided they are not dependent on entities from outside the EEA.

In practice, the new law could potentially force American Discovery Inc. to sell the commercial broadcaster TVN.