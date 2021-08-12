Deputy FM condemns instrumental use of Holocaust in political discourse

On Thursday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paweł Jabłoński wrote on Twitter that Poland strongly condemns the instrumental use of the Holocaust in political discourse in reference to Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid’s criticism of the amendment to the Polish Code of Administrative Procedure.

On Wednesday, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid took to Twitter to criticise Polish parliament’s adoption of the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure.

“I condemn the legislation which harms the memory of the Holocaust and the rights of its victims,” he wrote.

Mr Jabłoński noted that the remarks made by Lapid included the words “Holocaust denial”.

“We are deeply outraged by such a choice of words and strongly reject the false accusation. This is a badly motivated attempt to gain political support in the country, detached from the reality and nature of the law itself,” the Deputy Minister tweeted.

In Mr Lapid’s opinion, the amended law made it impossible to initiate proceedings regarding property seized years ago. He also announced that “Israel will not compromise even on a comma when it comes to remembering the Holocaust.”

“I will continue to oppose any attempts to rewrite history and promote compromises and concessions at the expense of the Holocaust of the Jewish people and the rights of the victims of the Holocaust. Poland knows what is the right thing to do, repeal the law,” Lapid said.

“Poland strongly condemns the instrumental use of the tragedy of millions of Jews during World War II in the current political discourse, as well as hostile attacks on our country,” wrote Jabłoński.

The Sejm (Lower House) adopted an amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure regarding the possibility of questioning the validity of administrative decisions concerning property restitution on Wednesday. In accordance with the new law, courts may consider appeals regarding administrative decisions on property, only if they were made within the past 30 years.