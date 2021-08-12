Hybrid Horse Cart tested in Tatra National Park

A hybrid horse cart is being tested in the Tatra National Park, southern Poland. The prototype will transport tourists to Morskie Oko or Eye of the Sea which is the largest and fourth-deepest lake in the Tatra Mountains.

Thanks to the electric cart, the hybrid horse cart relieves the animals that usually transport tourists.

The cart has been praised by those who transport tourists to Morskie Oko. The hybrid horse cart works the same as an electric assist bicycle.

“Well, it seems that everyone is satisfied, including tourists, and we see potential in this.

If there are no serious faults, it will be possible to outsource the production of more cars,” said Szymon Ziobrowski, the Director of the Tatra National Park.