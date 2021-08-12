Poland develops drones for its army

Unmanned aerial vehicles or watercraft are essential equipment for the Polish army. Among these are the “Killer” and “Nerpa”, which the Ministry of National Defence has distinguished in its competition. The awards were granted in three categories: operational reconnaissance, combat and circulating ammunition.

“I am counting on you that this scientific activity will be crowned with new constructions, which will then become part of the equipment of the Polish Army,” said Mariusz Błaszczak, the Minister of National Defence.

“Killer” is a project created by aviation military academy cadets. It aims to detect on the battlefield, carry ammunition and attack.

The Polish Naval Academy’s project “Nerpa” is a small, unmanned submarine that is extremely difficult to detect, and therefore also dangerous to the enemy. It has already been tested in the Baltic Sea.

“It’s attracting the interest of sunbathers who were surprised by the small underwater vehicles that came out onto the beach,” said Navy Captain Leszek Pietrukaniec from the Polish Naval Academy in Gdynia.

The Polish army already has drones in its inventory. The Armed Forces have received “Warmate” drones that are produced in the country.

Poland also signed a contract for the supply of armed drones from Turkey. The equipment has proven itself, among others, in confrontation with Russian weapon systems. The first ones will reach Poland next year.

“Oftentimes, a drone will be cheaper than an effector, that is an anti-aircraft missile to counter it. Drones also make it possible to carry out a number of missions that helicopter or plane crews are not able to,” explained Major Krzysztof Płatek, spokesperson of the Weapon Inspectorate of the Ministry of National Defence.

The Ministry is сurrently working on a document defining the goals and directions of scientific research for state defence.