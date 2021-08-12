Kubota evolves from local bazaars to the stock market

Kubota, a Polish owned flip-flop company, which started out selling their products at bazaars in the 90s, then disappeared from the market, made a grand comeback in 2018, has now filed for IPO.

The Kubota company was founded in 1994 in Skępe, a small town in northern Poland. The family business started out at bazaars and eventually stole the hearts of Poles. Their iconic velcro flip flops became a symbol of the 90s. However, the company paused production for many years as fashion styles changed.

In 2018 they made a grand comeback with a new leather design and partnered with many famous social media influencers and brands.

The company plans to go public on the NewConnect market at the turn of the year 2021/2022. They will sell their 192,300 shares for PLN 13 (EUR 2.84) per share. The issue was divided into two tranches. The first portion of the offer started on August 10 and the second is planned for August 17. The valuation of the company after releasing shares will amount to as much as PLN 17 million (EUR 3.71 million).

The company wants to allocate the proceeds from the issue, to hire new employees, further develop the online store and increase inventory.