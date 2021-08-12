COVID-19: Polish labour market to bounce back fastest: report

Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Poland have the highest chance of reaching the employment levels recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic the fastest, the head of Personnel Service, Krzysztof Inglot, said, referring to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.

The next in queue are Germany, Greece and South Korea, which will restore the employment level to the level of before the pandemic in less than two years, that is, by 2022. On average, employment in the OECD countries should return to the level before the pandemic in 2023, according to the labour market experts quoted in the report.

Mr Inglot added that Austria, Denmark and Sweden will need 2.5 years, while the last ones on the list are Iceland and Israel – over 5 years will have to pass to reach the pre-pandemic levels of employment.

“The strong economic rebound we are dealing with in our country translates directly into the labour market. There are shortages of employees, wages are rising and there is no doubt that the employment market has returned. Hence, we rank so high in the OECD ranking,” the Personnel Service president stated.

According to the OECD’s “Employment Outlook” report, the number of unemployed people seeking employment in OECD countries increased by over 8 mln in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Another 14 mln people are not actively looking for a job. At the end of the past year, the number of people unemployed for at least six months exceeded the pre-pandemic level by some 60 percent. Currently, a downward trend is observed.

The OECD unemployment rate fell from 8.8 percent in April 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic peaked, to 6.6 percent in May 2021. However, it still remains slightly above the February 2020 level.

“The most striking recovery in employment was recorded in the US, where the unemployment rate fell from nearly 15 percent at the peak of the pandemic to 5.9 percent in May 2021,” the report reads.

In turn, the youth and people with low income are in the most difficult situation. The number of young people currently unemployed, not receiving education or training has increased by almost 3 mln in OECD countries.