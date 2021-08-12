Farmers await better weather to continue harvest

The harvest, which started at the end of July, came to a halt last week because of heavy rains. Due to bad weather conditions farmers have a problem with harvesting this year’s crops in the whole country. From the beginning of August, the sight of a combined harvester working in the field is rare.

“The harvest is currently in a state that it has to be torn off from the ground. The crop maturity is at about 80 percent, so we are near the end, but with the weather like this it may still take time. And the time for sowing canola is approaching,” Łukasz Pergoł, a farmer from the Burkat village in the Warmińsko-Mazurskie province (northern Poland).

The crops are ready for harvest. It is known that keeping them in the fields reduces the quality of the grain, which has already been damaged by the heat wave that occurred a few weeks ago.

“Some of the grains are larger than the ears, or so my friends have informed me. The heatwave in June did the most damage. After two weeks of African heat of 36°C in the shade, the canopy of the crop was around 50°C, so the grain was cooked. In some places there is chaff, not grain,” Mr Pergoł stressed.

According to the estimates of the Polish Association of Grain Producers, this year’s grain harvest will be 10 percent lower than a year ago. Grain prices are rising slightly. Purchases now pay an average of PLN 750 (EUR 152) to PLN 880 (EUR 192) per ton of wheat. For rye on average PLN 650 (EUR 142) per ton and about PLN 700 (EUR 172) for barley. However, the farmers’ joy of rising prices in procurement is spoiled by the ever higher fertiliser prices.