Situation on border with Belarus is under control: official

“The situation on the border with Belarus is under control, and the Polish state is prepared for any scenario that could develop from this situation,” the head of the Interior and Administration Ministry, Mariusz Kamiński said, referring to the illegal migration coming from Belarus.

Last week, the Border Guard informed about the detention of large groups of migrants who had crossed the territory of Belarus illegally. On Friday the spokeswoman for the commander of the Podlasie Border Guard Unit (OSG), Major Katarzyna Zdanowicz informed that officers of the Podlasie OSG detained 71 people. Earlier, a slightly smaller group of 62 foreigners from Iraq was detained.

“I would like to thank all those who guard our security at the border for their professional actions,” the Interior and Administration Minister wrote on social media.

According to the statistics of the Podlasie Border Guard Unit, since the beginning of the year, the officers of this unit detained 871 people on the Polish-Belarusian border who had crossed the border illegally. In the entire last year a total of 114 people tried to cross the border between Poland and Belarus illegally.

Last week, the deputy head of the Interior and Administration Ministry, Maciej Wąsik, spoke to the media about the increased detention of illegal migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border in recent days. The deputy said that this is a reaction of the Belarusian for helping the Belarusian sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya. Mr Wąski suspects that the Belarusian authorities use migrants as a “living weapon”.