Great Balls of Fire! Mystery fireball stuns Warsaw

Stunned onlookers flooded social media with reports of a mysterious fireball hurtling over Warsaw.

Residents of Warsaw were left dumbfounded after a mysterious fireball flashed across the skies late on Wednesday evening.

Stunned witnesses to the unusual event, which occurred at around 10 p.m., were quick to take to social media, with the internet soon flooded with clips of the large fiery object. Seemingly appearing out of nowhere, the object soon vanished as quickly as it had appeared.

The video clips all depicted a bright spherical object with a fiery tail burning behind it, as well as several helicopters travelling alongside it.

Social media users were quick to speculate about what the fireball was; theories ranged from a small meteorite or cosmic rubbish burning up after entering the earth’s atmosphere. Other outlandish arguments claimed it was the result of a failed police manoeuvre, a military experiment, a terrorist attack or a UFO.

The theories behind the unusual sight were eventually rebuffed by celebrity scientist and astronomer Karol Wójcicki, who runs the popular Facebook page ‘Z głową w gwiazdach’(‘Head in the Stars’) for astronomy and star-spotting enthusiasts.

As it transpired, none of the lurid suggestions were close to the mark with the truth proving to be a little more mundane.

Writing on his Facebook page Wójcicki said: “on the subject of the ‘mysterious phenomenon’ above Warsaw which is flooding my inbox: it is actually parachute jumpers with flares. An initiative promoting a drink brand.”

That brand turned out to be Red Bull, with the Red Bull Skydive team commenting on their stunt on their webpage on Thursday morning.

Marco Waltenspiel, one of the skydivers involved, said: “three of us jumped from a helicopter. We did it at night which is why we used LED tapes and flares on our wingsuits to visually connect our jump with the Night of the Perseides.

“We hope it looked great from the ground and that loads of people saw us,” he added.

Red Bull has organized similar actions in the past. In 2019, the Austrian firm left residents of L.A. gobsmacked, whilst five years earlier Chicago, too, watched in disbelief as the ‘human meteor’ fizzed over the city.