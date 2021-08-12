Poles leave family nest after age of 28 on average: Eurostat

Eurostat looked at the average age at which young people leave their parental household on the occasion of the International Youth Day. On average young people left their parental household at the age of 26.4. However, this average varies among different EU Member States.

Countries where young people leave their parental household the latest (30 years or higher) were Croatia (32.4), Slovakia (30.9), Malta, Italy (both 30.2) and Portugal (30.0 years). By contrast, Denmark (21.2 years), Luxembourg (19.8) and Sweden (17.5) recorded the lowest average ages, all under 22 years old.

In Poland young people leave their parents’ home at 28.1 years old on average. In the EU, on average, men stay longer at their parental household, leaving at the age of 27.4 years, and women at 25.4 years. In Poland men leave their parents’ house on average at the age of 29.2, and women at the age of 26.9. This trend is seen throughout all European countries with the exception of Sweden.

The widest gender gaps were found in Romania, where young men left at 30.0, and women at 25.5 years (4.5 years gender gap), followed by Bulgaria (4.2 gender gap) with men moving out at 32.0, and women at 27.8 years. In Croatia, both young men and women moved out the latest in the EU (at the age of 34.0 and 30.9 years, respectively), representing the third widest gender gap of 3.1 years.

Sweden, Luxembourg and Estonia recorded the smallest gender gaps with 0.1, 0.4 and 0.5 years difference respectively between young men and women leaving the parental home.

In most northern and western countries, young people left the parental home on average in their early to mid-twenties, while in southern and eastern countries the average age was in the late twenties or early thirties.