Heart of… Silver. Olympian auctions medal for sick boy

Olympic hero Maria Andrejczyk is to auction her medal to raise funds for a life-saving operation on a small child.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Silver-medal winning Olympian javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has announced she has put her Tokyo 2020 medal up for auction in aid of a gravely ill toddler.

The athlete won silver in the women’s javelin in Tokyo.Leszek Szymański/PAP

Making the announcement on social media yesterday Andrejczyk said: “I thought about it for a long time, it was the first fundraiser I looked at and I knew it was the right one.

The kind-hearted star announced her decision to auction the medal shortly after returning to Poland.Leszek Szymański/PAP

“Miłoszek… has a serious heart defect, he needs an operation. He already has a head start from Kubus – a boy who didn’t make it in time, but whose amazing parents decided to pass on the funds they collected to Miłosz. And in this way, I also want to help. It’s for him that I am auctioning my Olympic Silver medal.”

Andrejczyk had appealed to the public for suggestions – particularly those relating to any small children who might be fighting for their lives.CHRISTIAN BRUNA/PAP/EPA

Miłosz suffers from complex heart and venous problems which include Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (TAPVC). In layman’s terms, this means a complete disfunction of his pulmonary veins. As it stands, his only hope is an operation in the USA.

The money raised will go to Miłoszek, a toddler in urgent need of heart surgery in the United States.www.siepomaga.pl/serce-milka

“Together with Milosz’s mum and my manager, we thought about the most effective way of running the fundraiser. The auction will take place under my post. I will accept offers by private message (name, surname, telephone number as well as the amount, which will be confirmed after my personal verification with the bidder.)

“I will provide information about all changes to amounts bid in the comments under my post. Miłosz needs over 1.5 million PLN for his heart operation. Half has already been collected – now we are aiming at collecting the second half – PLN 700, 000. The auction will begin at PLN 200,000.”

Andrejczyk has been deluged with praise since announcing her decision.CHRISTIAN BRUNA/PAP/EPA

The charitable Olympian had already made it clear that she wouldn’t keep hold of her medal; shortly after returning to Poland, she announced her desire to donate it to charity and subsequently appealed for suggestions – particularly those relating to any small children who might be fighting for their lives.

The auction has already attracted a considerable amount of attention, with the deluge of resulting comments praising her for the initiative.