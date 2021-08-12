Only aim is to tighten law: PM responds to concerns over media reform

We call on the Polish authorities to prove their commitment to democratic principles and freedom of the media not only in words but also in deeds, said the spokesman of the US State Department, Ned Price, on Wednesday, referring to the draft media bill that was recently voted through in the Polish lower house, the Sejm. The Polish PM responded to these remarks during a press conference on Thursday.

Parliament adopts amendment to broadcasting act

“Poland is an important NATO ally that understands that the Transatlantic Alliance is based not only on mutual interests, when it comes to our shared security but also mutual commitments to share democratic values ​​and prosperity,” Mr Price said during the media briefing on Wednesday.

“Free and independent media make our democracies stronger, make the transatlantic alliance more resilient, including to those who would seek to divide us, and are also a fundamental component of our bilateral relations. So that is why we have urged the Polish government to demonstrate its commitment to these principles, (…) not only with words but also with deeds,” the spokesman added.

As he noted, even in the last hours before the debates of the Sejm, representatives of the US State Department “at a very high level” talked with representatives of the Polish authorities.

According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), among the individuals in question was the Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman.

Ned Price also drew attention to the second law on which the Sejm was debating: the amendment to the Code of Administrative Procedure. He added that the voted law raises concern for the US due to the fact that it may complicate the return of the property to the Holocaust survivors.

“We are watching these legislative efforts in Poland very closely,” said the spokesman. It was confirmed on social media by Antony Blinken, the Secretary of State.

We are troubled by legislation passed in Poland severely restricting restitution for Holocaust survivors and owners of property confiscated during the Communist era, and draft legislation that would gravely weaken media freedom. Our shared values are our mutual security.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 11, 2021

The Polish PM responded on Thursday to the remarks expressed by the Spokesman of the Stste Department.







“As far as these two [bills] are concerned, let me invite experts selected by our US partners to analyse what we are talking about,” Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Thursday.







The PM said that these bills should not make Poland’s American friends concerned about them. He made the statement in connection with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s reaction following their passage by parliament.







Referring to the property restitution bill, PM Morawiecki said that the point was to avoid pathological situations which had taken place in Warsaw as well as in other places in Poland and added that the amendment was necessary in order to implement a Constitutional Court (TK) ruling in this regard.

Moreover, PM Morawiecki said that the amended media law was not aimed at any TV station. “We do not have any intentions regarding a specific television channel, it is just about tightening the regulations so that there is no situation in which companies from outside the European Union would freely buy media in Poland,” he told a news conference on Thursday