Nameless victims of totalitarian regimes regain their identity

During the ceremony at the Presidential Palace, Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) revealed the names and surnames of victims of totalitarian regimes, whose remains were excavated from nameless graves by the Institute’s specialists.

84th anniversary of Soviet crime against Poles

Wednesday marks the 84th anniversary of the order by the NKVD chief, Nikolai Yezhov, to initiate the extermination of Poles living in the Soviet…

see more

The victims’ families received documents confirming the identity of their relatives.

“Today we honour the memory of hard work for Poland, but also the mystery of the memory and death of our national heroes,” said the IPN head Karol Nawrocki.

These emotions evoke grief and gravity. On the other hand, there is a joy in our hearts and eyes that the heroes are among us, where they belong, here in the Presidential Palace in independent Poland. They are symbolically with us, but they returned to their proper place, the place in history,” he stressed.

“They differed much; the majority of them were born in the 1920s and their clash with the communist regime after 1945 was often their first military experience. Some of them already served Poland in the interwar period, they were officers, non-commissioned officers, and experienced conspirators of different groups – the Home Army, the National Armed Forces, the Peasants’ Battalions,” Mr Nawrocki recalled.

He stated that what differentiated them was the place where they died, but they had “one thing in common – the readiness to serve Poland and the readiness to lay down their lives for the country.”