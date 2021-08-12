Poland reports 223 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, two deaths

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 223 new confirmed coronavirus cases and two new deaths over the past 24 hours to Thursday morning, against 198 cases reported on Wednesday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 313 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 300 recorded the day prior, including 48 patients on ventilators, against the total of 580 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 66,847 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,654,874 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 35,189,762 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 18,003,250 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.