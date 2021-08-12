COVID-19: 223 new cases in Poland, 18 mln citizens fully vaccinated

The Health Ministry announced 223 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,884,780 including 154,615 still active. The number of active cases increased from 154,517 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 2 new fatalities – 1 from COVID-19 alone and 1 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,291.

According to the ministry, 66,847 people are quarantined and 2,654,874 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 154,615 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Thursday, a total of 35,189,762 vaccine doses have been administered and 18,003,250 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 48 out of 580 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 205,604,277 coronavirus cases, 4,338,739 deaths and 184,593,836 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 37,060,454, India has the second most with 32,077,706 cases and Brazil third with 20,249,176.