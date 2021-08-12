21st edition of New Horizons International Film Festival kicks off

Over 230 titles, including films by Asghar Farhadi, Céline Sciamma and Radu Jude will be presented at the 21st New Horizons International Film Festival in Wrocław, south-west Poland. The event under the slogan “Cinema from scratch” will last until August 22 live in Wrocław and until August 29 on-line.

This festival will be held in a hybrid formula due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the cinema screenings in Wrocław, you will be able to see over 170 full-length films. Together with short and medium films, it will be over 230 films. More than half of this will be shown virtually on our specially prepared platform. I think that after the November edition, our viewers will enjoy it well.

Virtually all the films that could be shown on-line are included in this offer, but it will not include the greatest hits from the Cannes festival, which ended a few weeks ago, from which we managed to bring 20 films, to see only on the big screen in Wrocław,” festival director Marcin Pieńkowski said.

On Thursday evening, the event will be officially inaugurated by the screening of Julia Ducournau “Titane”, awarded with the Cannes Palme d’Or. “It is a cinema a bit similar to Tarantino, Gaspar Noé or Claire Denis, but most of all, for me it is a new, expressive voice in contemporary cinema,” the festival director emphasised.

A total of twelve films from around the world will compete for the festival’s Grand Prix in the New Horizons International Competition. Competing countries will include Austria, Tunisia, France, the USA, Lebanon, Egypt and Vietnam. The productions nominated for the award also include “Moths” by Piotr Stasik. The winner will be selected by a jury chaired by writer and Nobel prize laureate Olga Tokarczuk.

The organisers of New Horizons also invite everyone to the “retrospectives”, an event that allows people to get familiarised with deceased people associated with filmmaking. The protagonists of this year’s event will be German director, actress and screenwriter Angela Schanelec, Belgian director, screenwriter and actress Chantal Akerman, as well as Thai director, screenwriter and producer Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

The audience of the festival will be able to meet various celebrities like the director of the famous “Berlin Alexanderplatz” Burhan Qurbani, Adina Pintilie winner of the Golden Bear for “Touch Me Not” and Polish filmmakers, including Mariusz Wilczyński, Piotr Domalewski, Mateusz Rakowicz, Jakub Gierszał, Maria Dębska, Agata Buzek, Jacek Braciak and Tomasz Ziętek.