Number of shopping mall visitors keeps surging: report

In July, shopping malls were visited by 5 percent more people than in June, as an upward trend can be noticed on a yearly basis, the Polish Council of Shopping Centres (PRCH) announced.

According to PRCH, there is a visible surge in the interest in traditional trade as well as in entertainment and stationary gastronomy.

In order to monitor the number of people visiting shopping centres since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the council uses the Daily Footfall Index. It shows the current number of visitors on each day of the month. Data is collected from camera systems located in shopping centres, counting people with an accuracy of 98 percent, on a representative sample of customers.

According to PRCH, weekly footfall in July stood at 82-87 percent, compared to the 2019 results. When juxtaposing the data from July 2021 to July 2020, an upward trend is clearly visible. In the first week of July, shopping centres were visited by 8 percent more people than a year ago in the same period, and in the remaining weeks, the results varied from 103 to 107 percent.

The increases in the number of visitors were recorded in the shopping malls in all regions of Poland.

Nevertheless, the PRCH Management Board is concerned about the slow progress of the vaccination programme and the danger of another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which could hamper the positive trends.

The Polish Council of Shopping Centres is a not-for-profit association that brings together over 200 companies operating in the retail and service space industry.