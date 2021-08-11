Parliament adopts amendment to broadcasting act

After resuming the Wednesday sitting, the Sejm (lower house) adopted an amendment to the Broadcasting Act that tightens rules on foreign ownership of media, voting results showed.

Lower house resumes sitting and voting on media act

The majority of 228 deputies voted for the amendment while 216 voted against.

The new regulations proposed by the Law and Justice (PiS) MPs allow for the granting of concessions only to media entities based in a member state of the European Economic Area, independent of persons, institutions or companies from outside this area.

Furthermore, the parliament agreed to two amendments to the draft bill, according to which the state will not be able to acquire majority package of shares in private media and the absence of law will last 7 months.

The new law could potentially force the American Discovery concern to sell the commercial broadcaster TVN, which, according to many observers, will be the main “victim” of the act, commonly referred to by the opposition and some media as “Lex TVN”.

The bill will now go to the upper house of parliament, the Senate.