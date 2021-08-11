Polish rescue teams extinguish wildfires in Southern Europe

The inhabitants of the Greek island of Euboea say that this is a modern apocalypse. The fires are so intense and the temperatures so high that even the burnt earth reignites the fires. “All we’re talking about today is how lucky we are to be alive. I grew up here and I know some people will never rebuild their lives,” Klelia Dimitraki, resident of the Monokaria village, said.

The situation on the island is dramatic which is why experienced Polish firefighters were sent to help. “The areas we deal with here differ significantly from those we deal with in the country. However, it should be remembered that the firefighters who came here are members of groups dedicated to international activities,” Captain Rafał Sołowin, liaison officer for the National Fire Service Headquarters stressed.

Polish firefighters and policemen are also helping in the fight against the wildfires in Turkey. Due to the inaccessible terrain, this action is carried out mainly from the air. Black Hawk helicopters perform several dozen airdrops a day using the largest Baby Bucket with a capacity of three thousand litres of water. Polish firefighters have been conducting the operation in the Mugla area. The Polish rescue team includes a team of a dozen or so people. The mission of the Poles was extended to include patrol flights and the search for active fires

“The whole of southern Europe is struggling with fires, we can expect that it will continue to develop, we must be ready, there may be various requests from different countries for support and we are also preparing for it,” Andrzej Bartkowiak, National Fire Service Chief Officer emphasised.

Fires are ravaging not only Portugal, Spain and Italy. Almost the entire Mediterranean coast is ablaze. Worse still, a high-pressure zone is approaching Europe from Africa. That means extreme temperatures. In Sicily, the temperatures are expected to reach 48 degrees Celsius. And this means that the fire hazard will increase dramatically.