Colombian cyclist wins third stage of Tour de Pologne

Colombian Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won the third stage of the Tour de Pologne cycling race in Rzeszów, southeastern Poland. Portuguese Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

The 26-year-old Gaviria notched his third stage victory in the Tour de Pologne in his career. On Wednesday, he overtook the youngest participant of the race, the 19-year-old Dutchman Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) and the winner of the first stage in Chełm, the German Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious).

On Wednesday, the cyclists travelled through the longest (226.4 km) section in this year’s edition.

The Dutchman Van der Hoorn, Australian Simon Clarke and Belgian Lionel Taminiaux attacked 15 kilometres before the finish. However, when they started the final six-kilometre lap in Rzeszów, they had an advantage of mere 18 seconds, as the peloton caught up with them with only 2.5 km to go.

In the sprint finale, the Poles could not do much. The best of them, Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), took ninth place.

There have been no changes at the forefront of the general classification. Almeida is still four seconds ahead of Italy’s Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) and Slovenian Matey Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious). Kwiatkowski is fourth, 11 seconds behind.

On Thursday, the cyclists will race from Tarnów to Bukowina Tatrzańska. Tour de Pologne will end on August 15 with a sprint stage with the finish line in Błonia in Kraków.