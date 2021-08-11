Lower house resumes sitting and voting on media act

Poland’s parliament resumed a sitting at which it is due to vote on a broadcasting ownership law critics say threatens media freedoms, after the speaker ruled that a vote to postpone the sitting should be repeated.

The items in question concern the information about the organisation of the National Vaccination Programme (presented by the Health Minister), the activities of public institutions related to the arrangement of the presidential elections in May (presented by the Supreme Audit Office head), and the National Recovery and Reconstruction Plan (presented by the Prime Minister).

The motions on the postponement of the Wednesday session of Sejm, issued by Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz from the Civic Coalition (KO) and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz from the Polish People’s Party (PSL) were passed through by a narrow margin of votes. While the vast majority of the votes against were cast by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party MPs, the opposition, along with the Agreement party parliamentarians, who has just left the United Right coalition, voted in favour.

MP Sienkiewicz accused the ruling party of political corruption and asked Marshal Witek to postpone the meeting until the matter was clarified. He referred to the words of Jarosław Gowin, the leader of the Agreement party, who claimed that each of his fellow parliamentarians “had received a very attractive trade offer”.

Jarosław Kaczyński, the PiS chairman, dismissed these accusations, stating that “there were no government proposals for the group that left the United Right”.

The MPs were to vote on the amendment to the broadcasting act. Earlier on Wednesday, the culture and media committee adopted two amendments by PiS and rejected those put forward by the opposition, as well as a motion to reject the bill at the second reading.

According to the draft amendment tabled by MPs from the Law and Justice (PiS – senior party in Poland’s ruling coalition), a license to transmit radio and television programmes may be obtained by an entity based in a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA), provided that it is not dependent on a foreign person from outside the EEA.

The amendment could potentially force the American Discovery concern to sell the commercial broadcaster TVN, which, according to many observers, will be the main “victim” of the act, commonly referred to by the opposition and some media as “Lex TVN”.