Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Andrejczyk gives her medal to charity

The Olympic silver medalist in javelin throw Maria Andrejczyk announced that her silver medal from Tokyo would be auctioned. The funds raised in the auction will be used to help a seriously ill boy.

Maria Andrejczyk threw the javelin at a distance of 64.61 m, which landed her the runner-up position. The Polish woman lost only to Shiying Liu, who was well disposed on that day, with a result of 66.34 m. Immediately after, the Polish javelin thrower admitted that her medal would go to a charity auction.

“It didn’t take me long to decide, it was the first fundraiser I entered and I knew it was the right one. Like our Antoś, Miłoszek has a serious heart defect and is in need of surgery. He also has support from above from Kubuś, a boy who did not make it on time and some wonderful people decided to donate his funds to Miłoszek,” Maria Andrejczyk posted on her social media profile.

To participate in the auction a private message must be sent on Facebook containing the name, surname, telephone number and the amount approved after the sportswoman’s personal verification with the bidder. The starting price is PLN 200,000 (EUR 43,700). The goal is to collect PLN 700,000 (EUR 153,000) for Miłoszek to undergo surgery.



The Olympic Games in Tokyo ended on Sunday, with 14 medals [four gold, five silver and five bronze] won for Poland.